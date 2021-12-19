$1.42 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

AKAM stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. 2,354,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

