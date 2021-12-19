$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,099. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

