-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.96). NRG Energy reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,280,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

