$1.80 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

DaVita stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,236. DaVita has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

