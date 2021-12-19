$1.97 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. VMware reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.