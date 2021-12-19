$125.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $125.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $570.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $575.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of 473.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

