14,444 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

