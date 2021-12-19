1,568 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in American Tower by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Tower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

