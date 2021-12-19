180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

