180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

