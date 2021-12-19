180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

