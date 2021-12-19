180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

