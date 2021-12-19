$190.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post sales of $190.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.60 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $741.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

