$198.02 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $198.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $201.63 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $734.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $927.20 million to $995.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of SHAK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,325. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

