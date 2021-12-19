$2.66 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 480,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

