$24.11 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $24.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

