24,300 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.10 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

