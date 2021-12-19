$269.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $269.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.11 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.