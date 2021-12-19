$27.03 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $27.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $116.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.