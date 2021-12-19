2,735 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

