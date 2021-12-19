$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.66 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.