3,400 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

