$378.76 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $378.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.86 million and the highest is $394.00 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 1,407,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,874. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

