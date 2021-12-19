$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

