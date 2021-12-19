4,183 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at $317,000.

TOTL stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

