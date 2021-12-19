$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,693,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. Toast has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.