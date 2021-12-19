5,567 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

