$593.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $593.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.39 million and the highest is $610.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

CNK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 25.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.