$7.62 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce sales of $7.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.