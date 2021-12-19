$71.91 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $71.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.45 million to $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

