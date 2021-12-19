7,771 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.32 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.