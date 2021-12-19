888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of EIHDF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 888 has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

