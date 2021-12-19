88mph Trading Down 10.8% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.00 or 0.00054773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $137,712.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007178 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 426,138 coins and its circulating supply is 409,831 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.