$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $897.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 915.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 160.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 159,893 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.