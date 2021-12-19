$974.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $974.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.70 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

