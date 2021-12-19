Aave Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Aave has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $283.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $189.96 or 0.00402771 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,438,242 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.