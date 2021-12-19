Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

