Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

