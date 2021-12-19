Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.08

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 372869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.