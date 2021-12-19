Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $420.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “peer perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.15.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

