ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 336,926 shares.The stock last traded at $74.43 and had previously closed at $71.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

