Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) were down 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 881,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,813,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $908,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,138,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,094,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

