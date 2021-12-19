ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $37.82.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.