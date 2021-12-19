Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

