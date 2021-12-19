Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EMCORE stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.