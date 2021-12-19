Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.