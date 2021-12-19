Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

