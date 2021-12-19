Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $619.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

