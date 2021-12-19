Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $93,937,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.