Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.